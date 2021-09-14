District 29-5A
Victoria West 3, Corpus Christi Ray 0
West 25 25 25
Ray 19 13 15
Highlights: (VW) Caroline Cohen 13 kills, dig; Dailynn Zarate, 8 kills, 3 digs; Daidree Zarate 23 digs, 2 assists; Kayden Clemons 17 assists, 7 digs; Madi Rendon 14 assists, 5 digs; Hannah Loest 10 digs, kill;
Records: Victoria West 11-8, 4-2
District 29-3A
Goliad 3, Taft 0
Goliad 25 25 25
Taft 14 10 13
Highlights: (G) Brook Jackson 2 aces, 9 kills, 16 assists, 2 digs; Addison Zamzow 4 aces, 6 digs; Kyla Hill 3 aces, 11 kills, 13 assists, 5 digs; Kylie Welch 4 aces, 8 digs; Kenna Klekar 2 aces, 3 digs; Abby Yanta 1 ace, 2 blocks, 7 kills, 5 digs; Kendall West 1 block; Kasadi Neel 1 block, 2 kills; Kaysa Wunsch 1 kills. Record: Goliad 9-10, 3-0.
District 28-2A
Yorktown 3, Refugio 0
Yorktown 25 25 25
Refugio 12 20 12
Highlights: (Y) Ayana Longoria 7 aces, 11 digs; Seely Metting 16 kills, 6 assists, 1 ace, 3 digs; Emie Bolting 1 assist, 1 block; Jackie Gwosdz 7 kills, 4 aces, 12 digs, 1 block; Kaley Lassman 2 kills, 1 block; Kaylee Parker 1 kill; Makenna Presler 3 kills, 11 assists, 6 aces, 4 digs; Kendyll Sinast 1 assist, 2 digs; Brooke Turner 1 ace, 3 digs.
District 27-2A
Shiner 3, Louise 1
Shiner 25 20 25 25
Louise 14 25 8 22
Highlights: (S) Meghan Blaschke 2 aces, 15 assists, 7 digs; Gracee Prove 1 ace, 1 kill, 14 digs; Julie Ivy 6 kills, 1 dig; Rylee Vancura 2 aces, 15 kills, 12 assists, 11 digs; Chelsea Whiddon 3 aces, 3 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, 22 digs; Callie Sevcik 1 assist, 9 digs; Aimee Mitchon 3 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig; Avery Boedeker 3 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Chesney Machacek 4 kills; Brinley Ramirez 3 aces, 8 digs; Paeden Vincik 1 kill; Riley Rainosek 3 digs.
Flatonia 3, Schulenburg 2
Schulenburg 25 25 23 20 9
Flatonia 8 9 25 25 15
Records: Flatonia 13-13, 1-1; Schulenburg 20-9, 1-1.
TAPPS District 5-2A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 3, Bulverde Bracken 2
Sacred Heart 24 25 13 25 15
Bulverde 26 17 25 11 10
Record: Sacred Heart 15-11, 1-0
JV: Sacred Heart 2-0. Freshman: Sacred Heart 2-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.