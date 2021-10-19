District 26-4A
Calhoun 3, Ingleside 0
Calhoun 25 25 25
Ingleside 17 8 14
Highlights: (C) Adrianna Cortez 1 block, Emma Strakos 14 assists, 1 dig; Kamryn Kestler 1 ace, 2 kills, 2 assists, 2 digs; Keri Grantland 16 digs, 2 assists; Leah Lucey 9 kills, 7 dig, 1 assist; Nevaeh Rangel 1 kill, 2 block, 1 assist, 2 digs; Morgan Gray 4 aces, 7 kills, 1 block, 4 digs; Rosie Orta 14 kills,15 assists, 8 digs; Savannah Lane 2 aces, 4 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs; Raelin Luna 5 digs. Record: Calhoun 23-10, 9-1.
District 27-2A
Schulenburg 3, Waelder 0
Schulenburg 25 25 25
Waelder 4 6 10
Highlights: (S) Kieryn Adams 2 aces, 1 kill, 17 digs; Claire Antosh 2 aces, 1 assist, 9 kills, 9 digs; Madison Brooks 7 digs; Mackenzie Kunschick 8 kills; Kloe Kutac 3 assists, 4 kills, 3 digs; Meredith Magliolo 3 aces, 1 assist, 10 kills; Megan Ohnheiser 5 aces, 6 digs; Tamara Otto 11 aces, 35 assists, 3 digs; Jordan Sommer 3 kills, 6 digs. Record: Schulenburg 30-9, 8-1.
Shiner 3, Ganado 0
Shiner 25 25 25
Ganado 18 11 14
Highlights: (S) Gracee Prove 1 kill, 2 aces, 8 digs; Meghan Blaschke 2 kills, 2 aces, 17 assists, 5 digs; Chelsea Whiddon 6 kills, 3 aces, 5 digs; Julie Ivy 3 kills, 3 digs, 1 block; Rylee Vancura 12 kills, 2 aces, 12 assists, 13 digs; Avery Boedeker 1 kill, 1 block; Callie Sevcik 3 kills, 1 ace, 1 assists, 11 digs; Riley Rainosek 1 ace, 11 digs; Chesney Machacek 5 kills, 1 assists, 1 dig; Brinley Ramirez 1 assist, 2 digs; Aimee Mitchon 2 kills; Paeden Vincik 1 kill, 1 ace, 1 dig.
TAPPS District 5-2A
Bulverde Bracken 3, Sacred Heart 0
Bulverde Bracken 25 25 25
Sacred Heart 17 15 18
Record: Sacred Heart 21-12, 5-1.
JV: Sacred Heart 2-0. Freshman: Sacred Heart 2-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.