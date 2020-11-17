Class 3A semifinal
Goliad 3, East Bernard 1
Goliad: 12 25 25 25
East Bernard: 25 23 21 23
Highlights: (G) Molle Henicke 6 kills, 43 assists, 8 digs, 1 block; Karleigh Hill 21 kills, 1 assist, 16 digs, 7 blocks; Julia Morris, 1 ace, 2 assists, 34 digs; Kyla Hill 10 kills 1 dig, 4 blocks; Abby Yanta 11 kills, 2 blocks; Brook Jackson 3 kills, 3 digs, 1 block; Addison Zamzow 1 ace, 12 digs; Maddy Reitz 1 ace 3 digs; Karli Buenger 1 ace, 11 digs; Kaysa Wunsch 3 digs, 3 blocks. Records: Goliad 29-3; East Bernard 25-5.
TAPPS 5A semifinal
St. Joseph 3, Austin Hyde Park 0
St. Joseph: 27 25 25
Austin Hyde Park: 25 20 18
Highlights: (SJ) Maiya Tillman 18 kills, 16 digs, 6 blocks; Kerigan Baumgartner 11 kills, 13 digs, 3 blocks, 1 ace; Ryan Ward 10 blocks, 6 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace; Morgan Korinek 2 kills, 13 assists, 1 block, 5 digs, 1 ace; Madi Korinek, 2 aces, 3 kills, 20 assists, 6 digs; Rhianna Reyes 14 digs, 2 assists, 2 kills; Taylor Foeh 4 blocks
Record: (SJ) — 16-5
TAPPS Class 2A semifinals
Class 2A
Bulverde Bracken 3, Halletsville Scared Heart 1
Bracken 23 25 26 25
Sacred Heart 25 23 24 21
