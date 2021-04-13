District 29-5A
Victoria West 6, CC King 5
West 110 210 1 — 6 8 0
King 001 300 1 — 5 7 1
W: Orlando Di Leo
Highlights: (W) Blake Buzzell 1-for-4, 2R, 2 RBIs, HR; Blane Zeplin 2-for-3, R, RBI, 2 2B; Di Leo 1-for-3, R, 2B; Brayden Goode 3-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2B; Jose Aguilar 1-for-4, R.
District 26-4A
Calhoun 3, Beeville 0
Calhoun 000 102 x — 3 6 2
Beeville 000 000 0 — 0 6 6
W: Flores. L: Del bosque
Highlights: (C) Cobo 1-for-3; Alford 1-for-2, 2B; Flores 1-for-2; Balajka 1-for-2, R, RBI; Ortega 1-for-2; Martinez 1-for-3. (B) Martinez 1-for-2; Del bosque 2-for-4, 2B; Luke 1-for-1; Burkett 1-for-3; Gonzales 1-for-2.
District 25-4A
Sweeny 4, Bay City 2
Sweeny 300 100 0 — 4 5 2
Bay City 000 002 0 — 2 2 3
L: Smith
Highlights: (BC) Garcia 1-for-3, E; Davalos 1-for-2, R, RBI, 2B.
District 28-3A
Yoakum 7, Industrial 1
Yoakum 004 102 x — 7 5 1
Industrial 010 000 0 — 1 6 3
W: Rice. L: Martin
Highlights: (Y) Koliba 1-for-3, R; Pakebush 1-for-3, R, RBI; Adamek 2-for-3, RBI, 2B; Smith 1-for-3, R. (I) Karl 1-for-4; Rogers 1-for-2, R; Barr 2-for-3, 2B, RBI; Kolb 2-or-3.
