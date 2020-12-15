Girls
District 29-5A
Victoria East 77, CC King 30
Points: (E) Hannah Tyler 9, Giani Wimbish-Gay 26, Leshantie Jones 5, Ariana Ramsey 2, Alayeh Bryant 13, Lemira Cleveland 2, Perez 2, Brandalyn Rice 18. (K) Ella Ortiz 2, Serena Gonzalez 4, Adelynn Lopez 13, Maurena Hale 2 C’yenna Epps 9.
3-Pointers: Lopez, Epps, Bryant, Tyler. Halftime: East 37-5.
District 29-3A
Mathis 61, Goliad 18
Points: (G) Averi Amaro 2, Abby Yanta 4, Mikhaiyla Pinson 6, Kaysa Wunsch 2, Maci Tinney 4. (M) Mendoza 14, Garcia 13, Alvarado 8, Sanchez 7, Montemayor 7, Deleon 5, Bernal 5, Solis 2.
3-Pointers: Yanta, Sanchez, Bernal, Montemayor 2, Mendoza, DeLeon. Halftime: Mathis 31-11. Record: Goliad 1-7, 0-2.
JV: Mathis 25-23.
District 28-3A
Hallettsville 40, Edna 34
Points: (E) Lily Howell 1, Kaydence Chiles 2, Emilie Spree 3, Mariana Salazar 4, Kyrstin Zarate 4, Kila Rodas 6, Ariel Haas 6, Diondra Williams 8.
District 28-2A
Schulenburg 49, Flatonia 27
Points: (S) Erica Otto 12, Jordan Sommer 6, Kieryn Adams 10, Morgan Marburger 4, Julie Guentert 6, Airyanna Rodriguez 11.
Halftime: Schulenburg 24-10.
JV Black: Schulenburg 27-17
District 27-4A
Cuero 49, Sealy 30
Points: (C) Ibree Coe 21, Ashley Price 12, ZhaVanna Gray 10, Charity Gray 4, Clayre Pullin 2; (S) Harringotn 11, Bond 3, Cloud 3, Schaof 3, Jurecka 3, Johnson 2, Olivier 2.
Boys
District 29-5A
Victoria West 57, Gregory-Portland 42
Points: (W) Omar Posada 10, Jadyn Smith 8, Kevin Rankin 15, Darrian Lacy 11, Xavier Montemayor 8, Zo Morgan 5. (GP) Butters 4, Redden 3, Felt 2, Terrel 7, Chandler 5, Bennet 12, Lowry 3, Spencer 6.
3-Pointers: Lacy 3, Montemayor 2, Redden, Terrel, Chandler, Bennet 3. Halftime: West 28-15.
JV: West 49-45. Freshman: West 32-28
