Girls
Shiner 39, Yoakum 22
non-district
2A
Points: (S) Brooke Palmer 1, Hllie Herman 1, Emma Herman 14, Isis Robinson 3, Kaliegh Knight 2, Jasmine Wright 2, Mallory Kalina 5. (Y) Oviedo 3, Lavach 2, Berger 5, Luellar 2, Tesh 2, Rios 2, Smith 1, Hinke 5.
Halftime: Shiner 18-16. 3-Pointers: Kalina. Record: Shiner 1-0
Yorktown 61, Nixon-Smiley 43
Points: (Y) Seely Metting 31, Kaley Lassmann 7, Kie Campbell 4, Madison Morehead 4, Ayana Longoria 3, Kailey Sinast 2. (NS) Kiara Andrade 12, Greenlee Houston 10, Mady Velasquez 8, Natalie Mendez 4, Gracie Mejia 4, Abby Fox 3, McKaylah Fila 2.
Halftime: 20-20. 3-Pointers: Metting, Andrade 2, Houston. Records: Yorktown 1-0, Nixon Smiley 0-1
