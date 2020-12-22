Girls
District 29-3A
Orange Grove 47, Goliad 27
Points: (G) Averi Amaro 15, Abby Yanta 5, Makhaiyla Pinson 3, Kaysa Wunsch 2, Delaney Huber 1, Maci Tinney 1; (OG) Hesseltine 17, Eulenfeld 12, Gonzalez 8, Jarvis 4, Ellis 2, Kotara 2, Montgomery 2.
3-pointers: Amaro 2; Halftime: Orange Grove 28-18; Records: Goliad 1-9, 0-4; Orange Grove 4-4, 2-2.
District 26-3A, Division I
Nixon-Smiley 84, Great Hearts Northern Oaks 7
Points: (NS) Mady Valasquez 16, Greenlee Houseton 16, Abby Fox 10, Kiara Andrada 5, Madisyn Rice, Natalie Mendez 6, Shayla Munoz 2, Kendall Amaya 7, Sydney Wyrwich 2, Gracie Mejia 4, Ariel Villanueva 4, McKaylah Filla 4.
Halftime: Nixon-Smiley 46-2; Records: Nixon-Smiley 5-4, 2-0
Boys
District 26-3A, Division I
Nixon Smiley 56, Greater Hills Northern Oaks 41
Points: (NS) Bradyn Martinez 3, Benito Perez 3, Reed Dickey 3, Dusty Mejia 10, Braxton Regalado 2, Jesse Riojas 15, Jadyn Brassell 1, Zac Perez 19.
Halftime: Nixon-Smiley 31-24
