Victoria East 57, Brazoswood 46
Halftime: 33-15 East
Points: (E) Hannah Tyler 12, Gianni Wimbish-Gay 12, Brandalyn Rice 12, Leshantie Jones 6, Lamira Cleveland 4, Layla Higgins 4. (B) Macy Leyer 15, Leissei Gonzalez 2, Raeivyn Jackson 8, E'mya Jackson 6, Aaliyah Wiley 15
3-pointers: Gay, Jones, Leyer
Record: East- 3-1.
