Girls
District 29-5A
CC Veterans Memorial 53, Victoria East 37
Points: (E) Hannah Tyler 8, Giani Wimbish-Gay 9, Ariana Ramsey 2, Alayeh Bryant 7, Lamira Cleveland 2, Brandalyn Rice 6. (VM) DeLaPena 3, L. Mosley 8, Pena 1, Tamez 1, T. Mosley 16, Banks 11, Arismendi 2, Brooks 7, Perez 4.
3-Pointers: Tyler 3, Bryant, Brooks. Halftime: Veterans Memorial 28-14.
District 29-3A
Mathis 51, Goliad 21
Points: (G) Averi Amaro 8, Abby Yanta 7, Gabby Sertuche 2, Cally Boykin 2, Kaysa Wunsch 2.
3-Pointers: Amaro, Yanta. Halftime: Mathis 28-9. Records: Goliad 1-16, 0-9. Mathis 10-7, 6-3.
District 28-3A
Palacios 50, Edna 44
Points: (E) Lily Howell 1, Kaydence Chiles 2, Mariana Salazar 4, Diondra Williams 4, Ariel Haas 9, Kyrstin Zarate 11, Kila Rodas 12
District 31-2A
Yorktown 52, Kenedy 19
Points: (Y) Seely Metting 23, Katelyn Dodds 12, Ayana Longoria 6, Kailey Sinast 4, Kaley Lassmann 3, Madison Morehead 2, Juliana Garza 2. (K) Farrias 13, Ochoa 3, Serrano 2, Cruz 1.
3-Pointers: Ochoa, Farrias. Halftime: Yorktown 29-10. Records: Yorktown 17-0, 8-0. Kenedy 0-6.
District 28-2A
Flatonia 42, Ganado 24
Points: (G) Cailee Chambless 5, Kate Smith 5, Macy Kolacny 4, Madi Shelton 4.
Record: Ganado 6-12, 2-6.
TAPPS District 5-2A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 60, SA St. Gerard 18
Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 2, Elizabeth Grahmann 8, Lani Pilat 6, Emma Hawkins 6, Arianna Henke 5, Jules Janak 4, Bailey Haas 9, Abby Clark 3, Aleigh Kraatz 2, Elena Grahmann 5.
3-Pointers: Haas, Clark, Elena Grahmann. Halftime: Sacred Heart 35-5. Record: Sacred Heart 8-6, 3-0.
Boys
District 26-4A
Calhoun 59, West Oso 54
Points: (C) Steve Johnson 22, Caleb Kwi 13, Jarius Stewart 9, Casey Nunley 6, Adrian Chambers 4, Esteban Cruz 2, Marquise Stinson 2, Aaron Zapata 1; (WO) Jose Lopez 19, Zephaniah Rankin 13, Jalen James 8, Seddiq Sharrif 7, Carlos Terrazas 4, Rayshawn Nickles 3.
3-pointers: Kwi 2, Stewart, Lopez 4, Sharrif; Halftime: West Oso 27-20; Records: Calhoun 6-1, 3-1; West Oso 8-7, 4-2
District 26-3A
SA Cole 87, Nixon-Smiley 32
Points: (NS) Bradyn Martinez 13, Jermiah Munoz 3, Jesse Riojas 9, Jadyn Brassell 2, Zacary Perez 5.
Halftime: Cole 35-12
TAPPS District 5-2A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 87, SA St. Gerard 76
Points: (SH) Jordan Bludau 32, Austin Kutac 24, Alex Angerstein 14, Tyler Hawkins 6, Trey Daniels 5, Nick Angerstein 4, Brady Haas 2.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 48-37. Records: Sacred Heart 8-10, 1-2. St. Gerard 5-6, 1-2., J,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.