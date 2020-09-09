Late Tuesday
District 28-3A
Yoakum 3, Rice Consolidated 2
Yoakum 18 25 23 25 15
Rice 25 13 25 19 12
Highlights — (Y) Alex Henkes 2 aces, 12 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig; Macie Blakeney 4 aces, 3 kills, 32 assists, 6 digs; Brooklin Berger 1 ace, 3 digs; Julia Fojt 1 ace, 8 assists, 2 digs; Kirsten Smith 4 kills; Kylie Quinney 1 ace, 24 kills, 1 block, 11 digs; Riley Witte 3 aces, 2 digs; Sophie Jahn 4 kills, 3 digs; Kylie Velek 1 ace, 1 assist, 20 digs; Macie Williams 6 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig.
Freshmen — 25-4, 25-16
JV — 25-7, 25-8
Non-district
Schulenburg 3, Shiner 0
Highlights — (S) Jasmine Wrights 1 kill, 1 dig; Kaleigh Knight 10 digs; Makalya Adamek 3 kills, 14 digs; Rylee Vancura 10 assists, 2 kills; 9 digs; Hallie Herman 5 kills; Madison Chumchal 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Emma Herman 8 assists, 8 kills, 1 block, 6 digs; Kiley Michalec 3 assists, 30 digs; Avery Boedeker 1 kill. (S) Claire Antosh 1 assist, 6 kills, 7 digs; Julie Guentert 1 ace, 5 assists, 16 digs; Kloe Kutac 1 ace, 3 kills; Regan Lux 1 ace, 2 assists, 12 digs; Meredith Magliolo 1 kill, 1 block, 1 dig; Morgan Marburger 33 assists, 9 kills, 18 digs; Erica Otto 2 aces, 2 assists, 19 kills, 1 block, 15 digs; Jordan Sommer 1 ace, 7 kills, 6 digs.
