Goliad 3, Bellville 0
Goliad 28 26 24
Bellville 26 24 21
Highlights - Karleigh Hill 2 aces, 18 digs, 6 kills, 4 blocks, Mollee Henicke 25 assists, 2 blocks, 6 digs, 6 kills, 1 ace, 9 digs, Julia Morris 1 aces, Karli Buenger 9 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace, Brook Jackson 9 kills, 1 dig, 1 block, Kyla Hill 11 kills, 3 digs, Abby Yanta 4 kills, 2 blocks 1 dig, Addison Zamzow 9 dig, Maddy Reitz 1 block.
Needville 3, Goliad 0
Goliad 24 17 20
Needville: 26 25 25
Highlights - Karleigh Hill 2 aces, 18 digs, 11 kills, 4 blocks, Mollee Henicke 25 assists, 1 block, 6 digs, 5 kills, 1 ace, 9 digs, Julia Morris 2 aces, Karli Buenger 10 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace, Brook Jackson 5 kills, 3 digs, 1 block, Kyla Hill 8 kills, 2 digs, 1 block, Abby Yanta 2 kills, 1 block, Addison Zamzow 19 digs, Maddy Reitz 1 block.
Gonzales 2, Yoakum 0
Yoakum 23 22
Gonzales 25 25
Yoakum 2, Shiner 1
Yoakum 25 22 25
Shiner 16 25 22
