Wednesday’s Score
Schulenburg 3, Praire Lee 0
Schulenburg 25 25 25
PL 3 8 9
Highlights: (S) Claire Antosh 12 kills, 3 digs; Madison Brooks 2 kills; Julie Guentert 6 digs, 6 aces; Mackenzie Kunschick 2 kills; Kloe Kutac 3 aces, 6 kills; Regan Lux 2 aces; 4 kills; 3 digs; Meredith Magliolo 4 kills; Morgan Marburger 5 aces, 21 assists; Erica Otto 2 aces, 2 assists, 6 kills, 5 digs; Tamara Otto 14 assists, 7 digs; Jordan Sommer 3 aces, 9 kills, 9 digs.
Tuesday’s Score
Edna 3, Yoakum 2
Yoakum 25 19 25 15 8
Edna 17 25 16 25 15
Highlights: (Y) Alex Henkes 7 kills, 1 dig; Macie Blakeney 2 aces, 2 kills, 14 assists, 12 digs; Brooklin Berger 8 digs; Destiny Rios 1 block, 1 dig; Kylie Quinney 2 aces, 19 kills, 1 assist, 10 digs; Riley Witte 19 assists, 12 digs; Sophie Jahn 4 kills, 2 digs; Taylor Hlavac 3 kills, 1 block; Kylie Velek 2 aces, 3 assists, 13 digs; Macie Williams 7 kills, 5 digs.
