District 25-4A
Sweeny 22, Bay City 1
Sweeny 441 (13) — 22 22 2
Bay City 100 0 — 1 3 6
L: White
Highlights: (BC) White 2-for-2; Gonzales 1-for-2.
District 28-3A
Industrial 15, Rice Consolidated 2
Industrial 002 76 — 15 9 0
Rice 000 11 — 2 4 4
L: Castro
Highlights: (RC) Gray 1-for-2; Ceballos 1-for-3, 2B; Shorter 1-for-2, R, 2B; Davidson 1-for-3.
Non-District
El Campo 17, Houston Heights 0
El Campo 205 064 — 17 18 1
Houston Heights 000 000 — 0 1 3
W: Dorotik
Highlights: (EC) Mac Matlock 1-for-3, 3R, 2B; Russell 3-for-5, 2R, 3 RBI; Bubela 3-for-3, 4R, 8 RBIs; Madi Matlock 3-for-5, 2R, 2B; Macias 1-for-2, R, RBI, 2B; Mendez 1-for-2, RBI, 2B; Rioux 1-for-4; Rod 1-for-3; Fisher R; Dorotik 1-for-3, 2R; Farrar 3-for-4, 2R, RBI, 2B.
Schulenburg 16, Bloomington 0
Schulenburg 925 — 16 13 0
Bloomington 000 — 0 1 5
W: Vavra. L: Johnson
Highlights: (S) T Otto 2-for-3, 2R, RBI; Lux 2-for-2, 2R, 2RBI, 3B; Kubala 2-for-2, 2R, 3RBI, 2B; Sommer 2-for-2, 2R, 2RBI, 2 3B; Sanchez 2-for-3, 2R, 2RBI; Goode 1-for-2, 3R, RBI; Thompson 1-for-3, 2RBI, 2B; Walker 1-for-1, 2R, RBI. (B) Segovia 1-for-1.
