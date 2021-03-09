District 29-5A
Flour Bluff 10, Victoria East 0
FB 331 03 - 10 13 1
VE 000 00 - 0 2 8
L: Salas
Highlights: (E) Gomez 1-for-2.
Victoria West 19, CC King 4
West 514X - 19 10 0
King 004 - 4 4 2
W: Rosales
Highlights: (E) Harvey 1-for-1, 3R; Rosales 1-for-3, 3R, 2 RBIs, 2B; Wenske 3-for-3, 3R, 3 RBIs, 3B; Zarate 1-for-1, 2R, RBI, 2B; James 1-for-1, 2R, 3 RBIs, HR; Weiler 1-for-2, R, 2B; Fuentez 1-for-2, R, RBI; Brigham 1-for-2, 2R, 3 RBIs, 2B.
District 27-4A
Shiner 11, Cuero 6
Shiner 002 342 X - 11 13 3
Cuero 003 201 0 - 6 7 1
W: Vincik
Highlights: (S) Vancura 2-for-4, R; Vincik 2-for-4, 4 RBIs, 2B; Wright 1-for-4; Lehnert 2-for-3; Herman 3-for-4, 3R, RBI, 2B; Hinds 2-for-4, 2R, 2B, 2 RBIs; Knight 1-for-3, 2R, 3 RBIs, HR.
District 26-4A
Calhoun 12, CC West Oso 0
Calhoun 514 2X - 12 5 1
West Oso 000 00 - 0 2 4
W: Pena
Highlights: (C) Sanchez 1-for-4, R; Cormier 1-for-1, 2B, 3R; Gaona 1-for-2, R, 3 RBIs; Garcia 1-for-3, 3R.
Sinton 15, Beeville 0
Sinton 87X - 15 10 1
Beeville 000 - 0 3 5
L: Esquivel
Highlights: (B) Estrada 1-for-1; Molina 1-for-1; Moreno 1-for-1.
District 25-4A
Bay City 16, La Marque 0
Bay City 160X - 16 15 0
La Marque 000 - 0 0 3
W: White.
Highlights: (BC) Dewitt 1-for-1, 2B; Austin 1-for-1, 2R, 3 RBIs, 3B; Rodriguez 1-for-1; Fernandez 2-for-2, 2R, 2 RBIs, 2 2B; White 1-for-1, 2R, 2B; Eidlebach 3-for-3, 2R, RBI; Gonzales 1-for-1, 2R; DeLeon 2-for-2, 3 RBIs, 2 2B.
District 28-3A
Hallettsville 333 - 9 7 0
Industrial 000 - 0 1 5
W: Olivarez. L: Kusak
Highlights: (H) Woytek 1-for-2, 3R; Pustejovsky 2-for-3, 2R, 2 RBIs, 2B; Jansky 2-for-3, 3 RBIs, 2B; Olivarez 1-for-2. (I) Kusak 1-for-1.
District 26-3A
Yoakum 12, Tidehaven 1
Yoakum 132 06 - 12 13 2
Tidehaven 001 00 - 1 2 3
L: Yeager
Highlights: (T) Johnson 1-for-3, R; Izizarry 1-for-2.
