District 29-5A
Victoria West 11, Flour Bluff 3
West 112 015 1 — 11 15 0
FB 010 100 1 — 3 5 2
W: Alexis James.
Highlights: (VW) Sydney Harvey 2-for-4, 2R, RBI; Marisa Rosales 2-for-5, R, 2 RBIs, 2B; Christine Wenske 1-for-5, R, 2 RBIs; Katarina Zarate 3-for-3, 3R, 2 2B; James 3-for-4, 4 RBIs, 2 2B; Maliea Huerta 2-for-4, R, RBI; Lilly Chavez 1-for-1, R; Zaria Brigham 1-for-4, R, RBI, 2B.
Non-District
El Campo 15, Fort Bend Christian Academy 3
El Campo 563 1X — 15 12 1
FBCA 002 01 — 3 4 4
W: Dorotik. L: Hodge.
Highlights: (EC) Mac Matlock 2-for-4, R, RBI; Russell 1-for-3, R; Bubela 1-for-4, 3R, RBI; Fisher 1-for-3, R, 2 RBIs, 2B; Macias 2-for-2, 3R, RBI; Rod 1-for-2, R; Farrar 2-for-3, R, 6 RBIs, 2B, 3B, Madi Matlock 2-for-4, 2R, 4 RBIs, 3B, HR.
Van Vleck 10, Wharton 7
VV 011 401 3 — 10 11 8
Wharton 010 200 4 — 7 3 2
W: Reis. L: Owens.
Highlights: (VV) Snow 2-for-5, R, 2 RBIs, 2B, 3B; Reis 2-for-5, 2R, RBI; Britton 2-for-4, 2R, RBI, 2B; Evans 1-for-3, R; Zuniga 1-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Suarez 1-for-4; Vanzandt 2-for-3, 2R, RBI. (W) Rodriguez 1-for-3, 3R; Sedillo 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, 3B; Simper 1-for-3, R.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.