Shiner 3, Karnes City 2
Shiner 20 25 25 11 16
Karnes City 23 22 20 25 14
Highlights: (S) Jasmine Wright 1 dig; Gracee Prove 3 digs; Kaleigh Knight 5 aces, 1 assist, 11 digs; Madison Kalina 2 kills, 2 blocks; Makayla Adamek 2 aces, 6 kills, 11 digs; Rylee Vancura 4 aces, 13 assists, 2 kills, 1 block, 6 digs; Hallie Herman 2 kills, 2 digs; Madison Chumchal 1 kill, 1 block, 6 digs; Emma Herman 12 assists, 11 kills, 1 block, 12 digs; Kiley Michalec 2 assists, 5 kills, 42 digs.
Tuloso-Midway 3, Calhoun 0
TM 25 25 25
Calhoun 21 20 22
Highlights: (C) Leah Lucey 3 kills, 2 digs; Emme O’Donnell 2 assists, 16 digs; Alexis Iglesias 3 digs; Keri Grantland 10 digs; Madison Stringo 2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Rosie Orta 5 kills, 23 assists, 11 digs; Savannah Lane 3 aces, 11 kills, 6 digs; Jacy Hroch 10 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs; Emma Strakos 5 assists, 3 digs; Morgan Gray 5 kills, 2 digs.
JV: TM 2-0; Freshman: TM 2-0.
