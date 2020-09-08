Volleyball logo 2
Goliad 3, London 2

Goliad 16 25 16 25 15

London 25 15 25 21 12

Highlights: (G) Karleigh Hill 3 aces, 25 kills, 10 digs, 5 blocks; Karli Buenger 3 aces, 23 digs; Mollee Henicke 1 ace, 49 assists, 12 digs, 1 block; Julia Morris 2 aces, 27 digs; Addison Zamzow 1 ace, 10 digs; Kyla Hill 10 kills, 2 blocks; Kaysa Wunsch 4 kills, 5 digs; Brook Jackson 12 kills, 2 blocks; Abby Yanta 3 kills, 3 digs, 3 blocks.

Record: Goliad 9-3, 1-0.

Sinton 3, Calhoun 0

Sinton 25 25 25

Calhoun 21 17 14

Highlights: (C) Leah Lucey 1 kill, 1 block, 1 digs; Raelin Luna 2 aces, 9 digs; Emme O’Donnell 11 digs; Keri Grantland 11 digs; Madison Stringo 3 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Rosie Orta 1 aces, 3 kills, 2 block, 15 assists, 16 digs; Savannah Lane 1 ace, 6 kills, 4 digs; Jacy Hroch 1 blocks, 8 kills, 1 dig; Morgan Gray 1 dig. Record: Calhoun 3-7; 0-1.

JV: Sinton 2-0; Freshman: Calhoun 2-0.

