District 29-5A
Victoria West 3, CC Moody 0
West 25 25 25
Moody 18 11 8
Highlights: (W) Leah Gonzales 38 assists, 5 digs, 6 kills; Madelyn 6 assists; Aliana Rojas 5 digs; Sawyer Broughton 1 dig, 10 kills; Madyson Dybala 1 assist, 14 digs; Dailynn Zarate 2 kills; Kaitlyn Girndt 3 digs; Abigail Schley 1 assist, 2 digs; Rachel Goodwine 5 digs, 12 kills; Erin Reynolds 1 block, 1 dig, 11 kills; Kanella Cohen 1 kill; Caroline Cohen 5 kills. Record: West 11-4.
JV: West 2-1. Freshman: 2-0.
Gregory-Portland 3, Victoria East 0
GP 25 25 25
East 16 16 7
Highlights: (E) Kate Aguayo 2 digs, 1 kill, 2 assists; Devanie Armstrong 20 digs, 1 kill; Sarah Castaneda 1 dig, 5 assists; Olivia Conley 3 digs, 3 kills, 2 aces, 1 block; Abigail DeDear 1 dig, 3 kills, 1 block; Trinity Morris 7 digs, 1 kill, 9 assists; Hayden Ramirez 5 digs, 5 kills, 1 ace; Regan Redding 1 kill; Anahi Sugaki 13 digs, 1 kill; Emily Wall 1 dig, 2 blocks. Record: East 0-15
JV: GP 2-0. Freshman: East 2-1
Regional Semi Finals
Class 3A
Goliad 3, Ingram Moore 2
Goliad 21 25 25 22 15
Ingram Moore 25 21 20 25 10
Goliad advances to play Poth in the Regional Finals.
Class 2A
Schulenburg 3, Harper 0
Schulenburg 25 25 25
Harper 17 15 16
Schulenburg advances to play Thrall in the Regional Finals.
TAPPS Area Round
Class 2A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 3, Houston Grace Christian 2
Sacred Heart 25 22 27 25 15
Grace Christian 19 25 29 17 11
Sacred Heart will play Victoria Faith Academy on Saturday in Regional quarterfinals.
