Danny Tunchez knows he’s picked a difficult time to enter the coaching profession.
But Tunchez is looking forward to getting started with his first season as the head baseball coach at St. Joseph.
“For my first year it’s crazy that I come in at this time,” Tunchez said. “I guess that’s how I’ve always done things in my career. We’re going to go in it and try to figure it out if we can get through it together and see what comes out of it.”
Tunchez, 31, will replace Corti Wilson, whose first season with the Flyers was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This will be Tunchez’s first season as a high school coach, but he has coached players in private lessons and in select baseball.
Tunchez played high school baseball at Victoria Memorial and on the college level at Eastfield, Weatherford and Lamar University.
He pitched for the Victoria Generals in the Texas Collegiate League and played professionally in the Hampton League in New York.
Tunchez plans to meet with St. Joseph athletic director James Duprie on Wednesday to go over plans for upcoming practices, which are likely to be held at the Field of Dreams.
According to the schedule on the school website, the Flyers are scheduled to open the season March 11 at the VISD Tournament.
“I’ll have very little time with the guys,” Tunchez said. “It will be an experience where all the player development training I do will help speed up the progress.”
