University of Houston-Victoria shortstop James Turnbull and starting pitcher Dylan Yaws were named the Red River Athletic Conference Player and Pitcher of the Week respectively following the Jaguars' season-opening series against Loyola-New Orleans.
Turnbull compiled a .400 batting average going 4-for-10 and collecting a hit in each of the four games, including the game-winning RBI in Game 3. Overall he scored two runs, walked twice and drove in four.
Turnbull also finished with four putouts and seven assists and came up with several key defensive plays for the Jaguars.
Yaws, a junior from Edna, picked up the Jaguars’ lone win on the mound against Loyola in Game 3 of the series. He worked 4.1 innings allowing three runs on five hits and a walk, while striking out three.
