Lynn Turner will be busy in the upcoming school year.
The Runge school district announced Monday night that Turner was hired as the school's athletic director and will also be its head football coach and head baseball coach.
Turner has coached at Tulia and Crosbyton and has 346 wins as a baseball coach.
He played college baseball at Hardin-Simmons University and is a member of the school's athletic hall of fame.
Turner replaces Stephen Davis, who resigned last month after three seasons at Runge and one as the athletic director and head football coach.
Davis led the Yellowjackets to a 5-4 record — their first winning season since 2013 — and a bi-district playoff berth.
Turner will be Runge's sixth head football coach in the last nine seasons.
