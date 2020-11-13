D’Andre Fillmore has a nose for the football.
The Victoria West sophomore has found different ways to score no matter where he’s put on the field.
“I just try to go out and help the team,” Fillmore said. “I want to make plays, and I’m still getting used to varsity, but, as of right now, I feel pretty good about it.”
Fillmore spearheaded the West offense, scoring on three touchdown receptions and returning a blocked punt for a touchdown in its 49-21 District 15-5A, Division I win over Corpus Chirsti Moody on Friday night.
“I’m just doing what the coaches tell me,” Fillmore said. “I was in good spots and was able to make plays.”
The Warriors (5-1, 5-0) came into the matchup against Moody (3-4, 2-4) riding a four-game winning streak and had three straight games in which they had scored over 30 points and not allowed a point in the first half.
That defensive streak came to an abrupt end when Moody scored six minutes into the first quarter as West faced its first deficit since the team’s loss to Raymondville in its opening game.
West responded with a blocked punt by Wade Leath that Fillmore returned for a touchdown and a La’Trell Barfield 67-yard interception return to regain the lead.
“They came out in all three phases,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “Getting touchdowns from the special teams, the defense, it’s phenomenal. I just have to credit the kids and their focus in practice and believing that they’re going to make plays no matter (what) phase of the game it’s in.”
The Warriors added a second defensive touchdown as Dion Green returned a fumble 47 yards late in the second quarter to give West a 28-14 lead at half.
“I saw the ball on the ground, and my only thought was scoop and score,” Green said. “I picked it up, started running, and the team made some good blocks.”
West scores three more times in the second half to increase its lead as Fillmore had scores of 73 and 71 yards and Adam Diaz closed things out with a 5-yard run.
“We just got the ball moving and spread things out,” Fillmore said. “Once we did that, it was OK.”
Fillmore finished the night with four catches for 176 yards and three receiving touchdowns. Adam Diaz chipped in with 119 yards on 30 carries and a rushing touchdown.
“Diaz did a terrific job,” Boyce said. “He stepped up big time, played a terrific game and did everything we could have asked from him.”
The Warriors will play Corpus Christi Carroll next week as they enter the final stretch of their district season.
“We just have to get our focus better,” Green said. “If we do that, we’ll be great, but we have to keep getting better.”
