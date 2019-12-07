Despite leading 41-39 at halftime, the Victoria College Pirates fell 102-74 to the Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals in a Region XIV Conference basketball game Saturday at VC's Sports Center.
Victoria College (0-7 overall, 0-2 in conference play) was led by Brycen Thomas (Humble), who had 18 points. Kenyatis Turner (Corpus Christi King) had 15 points and a team-high 11 rebounds, Jacob Brown (San Marcos) added 13 points and Larryon Forde (Savannah, Ga.) posted 11 points.
The Cardinals (8-4, 3-0) had 27 points from Dashawn Davis (Bronx, N.Y.) on 10-of-16 shooting.
The Pirates will return to Region XIV Conference play Friday when they travel to face Kilgore College at 7 p.m.
