Two area basketball players were named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Star team Tuesday.

Erica Otto, a junior from Schulenburg, was named to the team after helping lead the Lady Horns to a state semifinal appearance.

Otto averaged 10 points and five steals per game last season.

Also named to the team was Koryl Zapata, a junior from Moulton.

Zapata averaged 17 points and six steals per game while helping the Kitten’s reach the regional semifinal of the playoffs.

