Two area basketball players were named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Star team Tuesday.
Erica Otto, a junior from Schulenburg, was named to the team after helping lead the Lady Horns to a state semifinal appearance.
Otto averaged 10 points and five steals per game last season.
Also named to the team was Koryl Zapata, a junior from Moulton.
Zapata averaged 17 points and six steals per game while helping the Kitten’s reach the regional semifinal of the playoffs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.