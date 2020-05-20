UHV soccer coach Adrian Rigby announced the signing of two junior college junior transfers to play men’s soccer for the Jaguars beginning in the fall of 2020.
Joining the Jaguars for the 2020 season will be Gabriel Rojas of Katy and Elias Thomas of Friendswood.
Rojas transfers from Richland College where he tallied two goals and two assists with one game-winning goal in 14 games as a midfielder.
“Gabe is a very talented center attacking mid who can drift out wide to find space,” said Rigby. “On the ball he is capable of beating two to three players at a time to open up space for his teammates. His decision making in the final third is always dangerous. We are looking forward to the impact he will make to our team next year as he is a transfer from NJCAA D# national champions, Richland College.”
Rojas and Richland claimed the 2018 NJCAA Division III title with a 6-1 win over Nassau and the 2019 title with a 2-1 win over Herkimer College.
He not only excels on the field but in the classroom as well earning recognition on the Dallas Athletic Conference all-academic team the last two years.
Thomas transfers from Jacksonville College where he played in 10 games this past season as a defender.
“Eli is an experienced outside back from Jacksonville College,” said Rigby. “He is able to read the game two steps ahead, which is difficult to do at game speed. Eli is also dangerous with his passing from the back into midfield and higher attacking players. We are excited to have his experience challenge for a starting spot.”
