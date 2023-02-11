Ty Williams needed only one swing of the bat to turn what had been an ugly, cold night into a raucous celebration.
Williams hit a three-run, walk-off home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift UHV to a 10-9 win over Ottawa University on Saturday night at Riverside Stadium.
“It’s always hard not to think about a walk-off home run and just to stay with your approach,” Williams said. “But my first thought was just a ground-ball single. Just a seeing-eye single to tie the game up and don’t do anything bigger than yourself and what you’re capable of.
"When that happens, if you have that kind of power, fortunately those seeing-eye singles get that flight and it turns into that."
Jose Montanez and Zach Lee started the ninth with singles before moving up a base on a sacrifice bunt by Raul Lopez.
After Hal Perez popped out, Williams worked the count to 3-1.
“Ty’s been struggling a little bit trying to find his groove,” said UHV coach Jonathan Stavinoha. “Boy, did he hop right out of that, he hopped right on that fastball and just sent it over the left-field fence.”
The Jaguars improved to 5-7, while picking up their first series win of the season heading into next week’s Red River Athletic Conference opening series against Our Lady of the Lake.
“Not only is it huge to beat a team like that in one game,” Williams said, “but to take a series from a team that’s been nationally ranked in the past, it speaks volumes about our team and our lineup top to bottom is so well rounded along with our staff.”
The Jaguars jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but saw it disappear behind some untimely errors and walks.
“I think we gave them eight of those runs off of throwing one away, pulling a guy off the bag, had a short out, probably could have gone a short bag and threw it over to first and pulled him off again, and a bunt we threw down the line,” Stavinoha said. “We gave them eight of their nine runs.”
But UHV was able to chip away at the lead thanks to 3.2 innings of scoreless relief from Julian DeLeon, who was the winning pitcher.
“His last two outings haven’t been what we hoped for but we have the confidence and we put him back in there,” Stavinoha said of DeLeon. “We knew he’d come around and boy did he respond, kind of shutting the door and allowing us to get the sticks going a little bit.”
The Jaguars scored twice in the seventh inning to pull within two runs, before an inning-ending double play in the eighth allowed the Braves (4-5) to escape unscathed.
But Williams made sure UHV went home cold but happy in the ninth.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the way we stayed in the game,” he said. “Everything kind of looked dreary there in the fifth or sixth inning and we had every single reason to lay over and fold. That’s just not what this team’s about this year.”
UHV 10, Ottawa University 9
Ottawa 013 104 000 – 9 8 3
UHV 310 001 203 – 10 10 4
(Two outs when winning run scored)
W: Julian DeLeon (1-1). L: Caden Gray. Highlights: (O) Cole Broughton 3-for-5, 2 R. RBI; Nick Sizemore 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. (UHV) Ty Williams 3-run walk-off HR; Zach Lee 2-for-4, 2B, R; Hal Perez 2-for-5, RBI; Hayden Leopold 2-for-4, RBI; Jean Gonzalez Cortes solo HR. Records: Ottawa 4-5; UHV 5-7.