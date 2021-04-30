The Victoria College Pirates signed former Clear Springs guard Tylan Jackson to a national letter-of-intent recently.
The 6-foot-3 Jackson, who was signed by Blinn College after high school, averaged 6.6 points and 3.5 rebounds for Clear Springs as a senior during the 2017-18 season.
Jackson was chosen from over 90 participants in a recent tryout at Victoria College.
“The opportunity to play at Victoria College is such an honor,” Jackson said. “No other place has given me the chance to show what I can do. I will always love Victoria for that and, hopefully, we can bring something to the table to VC that has never been done.”
Jackson was impressed with what he saw at Victoria College during the tryout.
“I felt very comfortable being in that environment,” Jackson said. “I have been trying to get on a team for three years. No other place has given me the chance to show what I can do. I’m extremely blessed and thankful.”
