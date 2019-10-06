1. Victoria East faces tough test
Victoria East (3-3, 3-1) comes into this week on a high note. The Titans have reeled off three straight district wins and two straight games that they won by over 25 points.
Alan Jiminez has been a driving force for East. The running back has 447 yards on the ground and 10 touchdowns over the past two weeks in the place of injured William Garley.
Garley is expected to be back for this week’s game against Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, and his return will give the Titans a good one-two punch.
Flour Bluff comes into the matchup with a 4-1 record and 3-0 mark in District 15-5A, Division I. The Hornets are led by Isaac Miles, who is averaging 172 yards rushing and has three rushing touchdowns on the season.
Kevin Volkman leads Flour Bluff in tackles this season with 24 and also has six tackles for loss on the season. The defense is holding teams under eight points per game on average.
East will need another big performance from Jiminez and Garley to keep the win streak going.
2. Victoria West focused on turnaround after bye
Victoria West’s bye week couldn’t have come at a better time. The Warriors (1-4, 1-2) were coming off two straight District 15-5A, Division I losses to Victoria East and Corpus Christi Miller.
The off week helped the Warriors get healthy and give them more time to scout their next opponent, Corpus Christi Carroll.
Carroll (0-6,0-4) has had success when handing the ball off to running back Jayden Smith. The Tigers are still looking for their first win and will be motivated to prove themselves against West.
The Warriors will count on leading tacklers Jonathan Buckner and Jody Ybarra to combat Carroll’s running game and will need to focus on hanging onto the ball after the team turned the ball over three times against Miller.
3. Calhoun tied for first in district
The Sandcrabs (4-1,2-0) are fresh off a throttling of Alice, defeating the Coyotes 55-7 to stay unbeaten in District 15-5A, Division II.
Steve Johnson rushed for 358 yards in the victory, while Conner Kestler chipped in 42 yards on the ground and 75 yards through the air. Johnson has now rushed for over 1,100 yards on the season and has totaled 12 rushing touchdowns.
With the win, Calhoun remains tied atop Distirct 15-5A, Division II with Calallen, which is 5-0 on the season.
Calhoun will face Tuloso-Midway, the Warriors were a 24-21 winner over San Antonio Southside last Friday.
The Warriors are led by running back Brendan Baham and quarterback John Garcia, and the Sandcrabs will need a good game from their secondary to slow down Tuloso-Midway’s passing attack. Jarius Stewart has three interceptions on the year and will look to add to his tally against the Warriors.
4. Ganado continues strong start to season
Ganado (4-1,1-0) is coming off a strong 64-6 win against Bloomington to start off its district schedule.
Ethan Guerra had a big game for the Indians, rushing for 149 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman quarterback Kyle Bures-Guerrero also helped out Ganado, throwing for 57 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 80 and three touchdowns.
Ganado will go up against Danbury (0-5,0-2) this week. The Panthers are winless on the season and only have 18 points scored on the season.
Ganado will look for a big game from leading tackles Cameron Bates and Ryan Williams and also will need continued success in its running game led by Guerra and Guerrero.
5. West volleyball increases lead atop district
Victoria West volleyball (28-7,10-0) came into last week looking to gain control of the District 30-5A race. The Warriors did just that, beating Corpus Christi Carroll on Tuesday and Corpus Christi King on Friday to create a two-game cushion between themselves and second place in district.
Piper Kallman ended the week with 34 assists, 16 digs and 12 kills; Kia Willborn had 41 assists, 15 digs and four kills; Rachel Goodwine had 29 digs and 22 kills; and Madyson Dybala had 39 digs and three assists on the week.
The biggest challenge the Warriors face the rest of the way is Veterans Memorial, which West will confront on the 22nd. West will play Calhoun on Friday. The Sandies are coming off a loss to Carroll, which currently sits in second place in district.
