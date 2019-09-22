1. Can Victoria East carry success into this week?
Victoria East was able to get a huge 21-14 District 15-5A, Division I victory on Friday over Victoria West for the team’s first win of the season.
The win keeps East afloat in the district standings. The Titans are currently tied for third place.
East starting quarterback Ethan White was absent from the game for unknown reasons, but Latavian Johnson stepped in to rush for 119 yards and a touchdown to help propel the Titans over the Warriors.
East will play Corpus Christi Carroll, a team that has lost 17 straight games. A win would give East a positive record in district and bring them a step closer in the playoff push.
2. How will Victoria West respond?
There can’t be any hangover for Victoria West after its 21-14 loss to Victoria East on Friday.
The Warriors will look to bounce back against undefeated Corpus Christi Miller.
Last week did not go as planned for the Warriors. They were out-rushed 56 yards by East and turned the ball over four times in the process.
The Buccaneers bring a strong passing attack, which is led by junior quarterback Andrew Body, who is averaging 420 yards and four touchdowns through the air per game.
West will need to control the time of possession and get back to running the ball consistently if they want to find success a week after possessing the ball for only 16 minutes to East’s 31 minutes of possession.
3. Calhoun starts off district against Gregory-Portland
The Sandcrabs (2-1) were in a unique situation two weeks ago when they took on Autónoma de Nuevo León, a team from Monterrey, Mexico.
Calhoun lost the game 37-21, dropping to 2-1 in the process.
Calhoun head coach Richard Whitaker called the loss humbling and was happy it was not a district game.
After a bye last week, the Sandcrabs open Gregory- Portland, which is off to an undefeated start in its first three games. Calhoun will rely heavily on the run game with Steve Johnson, Conner Kestler and Jarius Stewart all playing big roles.
Calhoun will have to be better in the secondary than they were two weeks ago when they gave up three touchdown passes to Nuevo León as Gregory Portland quarterback Jeremy Barker is averaging over 200 yards per game through the air.
4. Bloomington gets back-to-back wins for the first time since 2007
Bloomington is having the most success the program has seen in a decade and while two wins over Louise and Pettus may not seem like much, it means everything to the players and their program.
With their 28-7 win over Pettus, the Bobcats are 2-2 and have won two games in a row for the first time in over a decade.
The Bobcats’ offense have been led by Isaiah Solis, who is 16-25 for 203 yards and two touchdowns over the past two weeks, and a rushing attack that has combined for 232 yards over the same period.
It will be a much tougher test for Bloomington this week when they face off against Schulenburg. The Shorthorns come into the game at 2-2 and will be looking to bounce back after a loss to Flatonia, who came into the week ranked No. 9 in the Dave Campbell Class 2A, Division II poll.
5. Kenedy on a roll
Kenedy is 3-1 and heads into this week coming off a tremendous performance in its 57-13 win over Runge.
With the win, Kenedy has now won three consecutive games for the first time since 2014.
The Lions’ offense has been tremendous over their three-game winning streak, averaging over 50 points per game, while the defense has held teams to just under 11 points per game.
Next up for Kenedy is Three Rivers. The Bulldogs are 2-2 and are coming off a 21-6 loss to Karnes City.
