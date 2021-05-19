HATTIESBURG Miss. — Jackie Longoria two-out, walk-off single propelled the University of Houston-Victoria in to its first NAIA Softball World Series with a 2-1 win over Central Baptist (Ark.) on Wednesday at Joseph and Nancy Fail Field in Hattiesburg Miss.
The Jaguars (22-21) came into the NAIA Opening Round Hattiesburg Bracket as the fourth seed, but came out as champions. UHV entered the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament as the fifth seed before claiming the title and advancing to the opening round.
The Jaguars advance to the 40th annual NAIA World Series set for May 27-June 2 in Columbus, Ga. Central Baptist ends the season at 34-15.
The Jaguars defeated all of the other three teams in the Hattiesburg bracket, each ranked in the top 25.
It took a dramatic finish for the Jaguars as they rallied from a 1-0 deficit in the bottom of the seventh to capture the championship undefeated.
Krystal Rodriguez drew a one-out walk to start the rally and then raced home on a double to right center by Kaylie Acosta to tie the game. After Acosta moved to third on the play at the plate on Rodriguez, Madysin Leighton came in to pinch run and score the winning run on Longoria's infield single between short and third.
CBU looked like they might be able to get the game into extra innings when shortstop Allison Seats made a diving catch on a line drive by Kelsey Tidrick behind second to save the winning run from scoring. Marisa Mendoza then drew a walk and Longoria came through to win the game.
Alexis Gonzalez paced the Jaguars' offense with two hits, while Mendoza, Longoria and Acosta each had one hit.
Cameron Cowan went the distance in the circle to earn the win and improve to 11-6 on the year as she allowed one run on five hits and four walks with two strikeouts.
The only run CBU managed came in the first inning on an RBI double by Seats. CBU would only get two runners past first from that point against Cowan.
The Jaguars, winners of 12 of their last 13 games, will take an eight game win streak into the World Series.
NAIA Hattiesburg Bracket
UHV 2, Central Baptist (Ark.) 1
CBU: 100 000 0 - 1 4 1
UHV: 000 000 2 - 2 5 0
W: Cameron Cowan. L: Allie Burroughs
Highlights: (CBU) Allie Burroughs 6.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 SO, 4 BB; Allison Seats 1-for-3, RBI, 2B; Alyssa Estrada 1-for-3, R; (UHV) Cameron Cowan 7 IP, 3 SO, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB; Jackie Longoria 1-for-4, RBI, Kaylie Acosta 1-for-2, RBI; Krystal Rodriguez 0-for-1, R, BB; Alexis Gonzalez 2-for-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.