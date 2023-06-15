The UHV men's and women's soccer teams announced their 2023 schedules on Wednesday.
Men's Schedule
The UHV men will open their 16-match regular season at home on Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m. against Texas Wesleyan before facing Southwest Assemblies of God University on Sept. 2.
UHV will open the season with four of its first five matches at The Cage, and will play eight total matches at home this season.
Red River Athletic Conference play will kick off on Sept. 14 when the Jaguars welcome Texas College for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. The regular season will close on Oct. 28 when UHV hosts Texas A&M-San Antonio.
2023 Schedule
Date Opponet Time
8/31 vs. Texas Wesleyan 3:30 p.m.
9/2 vs. SAGU 3:30 p.m.
9/7 vs. Wiley# TBA
9/14 vs. Texas College* 3:30 p.m.
9/16 vs. Jarvis Christian* 3:30 p.m.
9/21 at LSU-Shreveport* 3:30 p.m.
9/23 at A&M-Texarkana* 3:30 p.m.
9/30 vs. Huston-Tillotson* 3:30 p.m.
10/5 at Southwest* 3:30 p.m.
10/7 at Paul Quinn* 3:30 p.m.
10/12 vs. LSU Alexandria* 3:30 p.m.
10/14 vs. Louisiana Christian* 3:30 p.m.
10/19 at Xavier (La.)* 3:30 p.m.
10/21 at North American* 3:30 p.m.
10/26 at OLLU* 3:30 p.m.
10/28 vs. A&M-San Antonio* 3:30 p.m.
11/2-4 RRAC Opening Round TBA
11/9-11 RRAC Championships TBA
#-Neutral site
*-RRAC
Women's Schedule
The women will take the field for the first of 18 regular season matches on Aug. 31 when they host Texas Wesleyan at 1 p.m. They will close the opening week against Southwest Assemblies of God on Sept. 2.
UHV will play 10 home matches in 2023, including non-conference tilts with NCAA Division III programs Concordia University-Texas on Sept. 9 and Schreiner on Sept. 27.
The Jaguars will open Red River Athletic Conference play at home on Sept. 14 against Texas College and Sept. 16 against Jarvis Christian.
2023 Schedule
Date Opponent Time
8/31 vs. Texas Wesleyan 1 p.m.
9/2 vs. SAGU 1 p.m.
9/7 vs. Wiley# TBA
9/9 vs. Concordia-Texas 2:30 p.m.
9/14 vs. Texas College* 1 p.m.
9/16 vs. Jarvis Christian* 1 p.m.
9/21 at LSU-Shreveport* 1 p.m.
9/23 at A&M-Texarkana* 1 p.m.
9/27 vs. Schreiner 1:30 p.m.
9/30 vs. Huston-Tillotson* 1 p.m.
10/5 at Southwest* 1 p.m.
10/7 at Paul Quinn* 1 p.m.
10/12 vs. LSU Alexandria* 1 p.m.
10/14 vs. Louisiana Christian* 1 p.m.
10/19 at Xavier (La.)* 1 p.m.
10/21 at North American* 1 p.m.
10/26 at OLLU* 1 p.m.
10/28 vs. A&M-San Antonio* 1 p.m.
11/2-4 RRAC Opening Round TBA
11/9-11 RRAC Championships TBA
#-Neutral site
*-RRAC