WACO — UHV's Cameron Cowan and Jaxon Langford were honored by the Red River Athletic Conference Tuesday.
Cowan, a junior from Shiner, was named Pitcher of the Week after picking up her second win in as many starts.
Langford, a junior from Fredericksburg, was selected as Golfer of the Week after shooting consecutive 1-under rounds during Texas A&M-International’s Jack Brown Memorial Invite at the Laredo Country Club to finish in a tie for second place.
Cowan pitched a four-hit gem to help guide the Jaguars to a 3-0 win over No. 2-ranked University of Mobile on the opening day of the LSU-Alexandria Classic.
It's the second time Cowan has received this honor. The first was in Feb. 16, 2021.
Langford entered his junior year as the defending RRAC champion after shooting rounds of 74, 70 and 73 at Victoria Country Club last year, helping the Jaguars secure a second consecutive conference title and berth in the NAIA National Championship tournament.
During the National Championships at TPC Deere Run, Langford shot an opening round of 65 on the Par 71 course and went on to finish tied for 19th in the field of 159.