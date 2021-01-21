A record 56 University of Houston-Victoria student-athletes were named to the UHV Dean's list for fall 2020.
The number eclipse the previous record of 39 that was set in fall 2018.
In addition, 15 were named to the President's List.
“I am proud of the accomplishments of our student-athletes especially during a time of uncertainty and concern as well as learning in new environments away from the traditional classroom,” said UHV Athletics Director Ashley Walyuchow.
Softball had 15 selections, followed by women's soccer (14), baseball (11), men's soccer (9), men's golf (3), women's golf (3) and two student workers.
On the President's List, baseball and women's soccer each had four selections, women's golf and softball had two each, while men's golf and men's soccer each had one. One student worker also received recognition.
The President's List honors undergraduates who earn a 4.0 GPA on all work completed during the fall semester. To qualify for the Dean's List, undergraduates must earn at least a 3.5 GPA.
"Our student-athletes continue to achieve Dean's and President's List status at a rate that is nearly twice that of the student body at UHV," Walyuchow said. "This is a testament to the recruiting efforts of our coaches to recruit students that excel academically as well as athletically."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.