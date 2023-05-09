STERLINGTON, La. – For the first time since joining the Red River Athletic Conference, UHV baseball is the conference champion.
The Jaguars beat LSU-Alexandria 12-2 in seven innings on Tuesday in the championship game after Zach Lee's walk-off single to score Raul Lopez. UHV won all four games it played in the tournament.
It's the first time since 2010, while in the Association of Independent Institutions, the baseball team has won a conference championship. It's the first time since 2014 the Jaguars will compete in the national tournament.
"It's great because, when I came in the door, these guys welcomed me with open arms," said first-year head coach Jonathan Stavinoha. "The community support and everything has been great. It really picked up what I was trying to give. Here we are playing our best baseball at the end of the year."
Lee finished the game 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI from his seventh-inning single.
The grad student from El Campo relished the moment of sealing the conference championship.
"It means everything," Lee said. "Ever since I stepped on campus, it just felt different. To bring something like this home after 13 years, it means the world to me. To be a part of this team and have this experience, it's insane."
The Jaguars (25-24) opened the scoring in the first inning when Haldemel Perez hit a grand slam. It was the sophomore catcher's eighth home run of the year.
The Camuy, Puerto Rico, native finished the game with five RBIs and tournament MVP honors.
"I was just trying to hit the ball out of the infield with the bases loaded, just get a run in," Perez said. "It went out, thanks to God. I can't express it. I was so happy."
UHV had five players with multi-hit performances including two doubles from Ty Williams and a double and triple from Raul Lopez. Hayden Leopold was 3-for-3 at the plate, as well. The Jaguars chased the Generals' (30-22) starting pitcher Seth Trahan out of the game without recording an out in the second inning.
"We had a lot of confidence and then (Perez) took it to the next level getting that four-run lead," Stavinoha said.
Christian Garcia got the nod on the mound for his fourth start of the year and delivered in a big way.
The senior from Baytown pitched a complete game, allowing two runs against three strikeouts for his first win of the year.
"I had a new role this year, but I knew I would be ready for this moment," said Garcia, who made two starts in the RRAC tournament in 2022. "I was looking forward to this moment. Honestly, I've dreamed of this moment. I knew that our hitters had my back and I was just going to go out there and do what I could to win."
Leopold, Williams and relief pitcher Justin Mireles were All-Tournament selections. Julian DeLeon was named the Hustle Award winner to go with Perez's MVP honors.
The Jaguars will find out their NAIA Opening Round destination on Thursday, May 11, at 4 p.m. during the NAIA Selection Show.