UHV Fall Baseball
Buy Now

Austin Aguirre bats during UHV's first day of fall baseball practice at Riverside Stadium on Monday.

 Emree Weaver | eweaver@vicad.com

UHV baseball hosts its annual Fall World Series this week at Riverside Stadium.

The best-of-five series will be played between the Red Team vs. Black Team. 

Games 1-3 are Monday through Wednesday, with Games 4 and 5 on Thursday and Friday if necessary. All games start at 2:30 p.m. with warmups at 2 p.m. 

Admission is free and players will be available for autographs following the games.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.