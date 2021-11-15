UHV baseball hosts its annual Fall World Series this week at Riverside Stadium.
The best-of-five series will be played between the Red Team vs. Black Team.
Games 1-3 are Monday through Wednesday, with Games 4 and 5 on Thursday and Friday if necessary. All games start at 2:30 p.m. with warmups at 2 p.m.
Admission is free and players will be available for autographs following the games.
