The NAIA recently honored five UHV baseball players on the Daktronics Scholar-Athletes award list.
Allen Hernandez, Cade Mitscherling, Jose Jimenez Antonio, Justin Mireles and Cobey Wasicek were the Jaguars' honorees.
The five were part of nearly 1,100 student-athletes selected from 150 schools. In order to be considered for the award, student-athletes must have a minimum 3.5 GPA.
"Each of these guys led by example in the classroom and on the field," said head coach Jonathan Stavinoha. "They understood it takes as much hard work off the field as it does on it. I couldn't be prouder of them receiving this recognition."
Hernandez, a senior Criminal Justice major from Del Rio, boasted a 3.64 GPA. The right-handed relief pitcher made 12 appearances for UHV, holding a 3-1 record in 21 innings pitched out of the bullpen.
Mitscherling, a senior Business Management major and a Victoria West grad, had a 3.52 GPA as he completed his degree this semester with Cum Laude honors. As UHV's everyday third baseman, Mitscherling played in 51 games this year, driving in 20 runs on 40 hits as the Jaguars won their first-ever Red River Athletic Conference tournament.
Jimenez Antonio, a senior History major from Veracruz, Mexico, had a 3.54 GPA as he also completed his degree with Cum Laude honors this semester. The outfielder made five appearances for the RRAC Champion Jaguars this season, holding a .750 batting average. He was UHV's Champion of Character selection for All-Conference honors.
Mireles, a junior Business major from Corpus Christi, had a 3.57 GPA to earn his award. The right-handed relief pitcher made 14 appearances this year, including one start, for UHV with a 3-0 record and three saves. He was an All-RRAC Tournament selection after picking up two wins out of the bullpen against Our Lady of the Lake and No. 2-ranked LSU-Shreveport.
Wasicek, a sophomore Criminal Justice-Political Science double major from Victoria, had a 3.68 GPA. In five games this year, the catcher hit .500 with a home run and three RBIs.