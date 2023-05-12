On Thursday, the NAIA announced the baseball Opening Round brackets and UHV is heading to Hattiesburg, Miss.
The Jaguars (26-25) will be the five seed and face fourth-seeded Union (Ky.) (30-17-1) at 10 a.m. Monday, May 15, at William Carey University's Milton Wheeler Field. The winner of that game will face host William Carey at 5 p.m. the same day.
Also in the Hattiesburg bracket are second-seeded Texas Wesleyan and third-seeded Ave Maria (Fla.).
"I like the way it lines up," said head coach Jonathan Stavinoha. "Some of those teams are familiar from what we've been watching. It's going to be tough right away. They're four tough teams and we've got to go off against them. I think we're ready for the challenge with the way this team has come together lately."
UHV clinched its first NAIA tournament berth in nine years after winning the Red River Athletic Conference tournament by going undefeated in four games.
In the tournament, the Jaguars averaged 9.25 runs per game while holding opponents to an average of 3.5.
Hal Perez was named tournament MVP while Julian DeLeon and Hayden Leopold were named Hustle Award and Gold Glove recipients, respectively. Justin Mireles and Ty Williams earned All-Tournament honors, as well.
"We're just going to ride that momentum we have," Stavinoha said. "That togetherness, selflessness, the way we came together at the Conference Championship and won it, it's going to take us to that next level and I'm excited to see what we can do."
Single day passes are $10 and tournament passes are $24.99, and can be purchased here. All games will be live streamed on the Carey Sports Network for $10 or $25 for the whole tournament.
Hattiesburg Bracket schedule
Monday, May 15
- Game 1 – UHV vs. Union (Ky.), 10 a.m.
- Game 2 – Texas Wesleyan vs. Ave Maria (Fla.), 1:30 p.m.
- Game 3 – William Carey vs. Game 1 winner, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16
- Game 4 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10 a.m.
- Game 5 – Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 1:30 p.m.
- Game 6 – Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 5, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17
- Game 7 – Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 5, 10 a.m.
- Game 8 (Championship) – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 7, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 18
- Game 9 (If nec.) – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 7, 11 a.m.