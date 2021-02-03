University of Houston-Victoria had planned to play it's home opening series against University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma with doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday.
However, the series has been canceled with COVID-19 concerns at USAO.
UHV will return to action on Feb. 19 and 20 when they host Xavier University in a pair of doubleheaders at Riverside Stadium, both scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
