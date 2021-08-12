UHV baseball coach Terry Puhl announced the signing of two players on Thursday.
Brayton Cardwell, a pitcher/infielder from Houston, and Jose Montanez, a utility player from Arroyo, Puerto Rico, both signed with the Jaguars.
Cardwell is a 2021 Homeschool graduate and was named a Homeschool World Series All-American. He batted .294 with four walks, two doubles and five RBIs in the World Series as his team won the Division 2 championship.
“I chose to attend UHV because of the opportunity to play for Terry Puhl, and also pursue my academic career at a college close to home,” Cardwell said.
Cardwell plans to study kinesiology while attending UHV and hopes to become an athletic trainer.
Montanez, the brother of UHV’s Amilcar Montanez, comes to UHV after a season at Frontier Community College in Fairfield, Ill., where he played catcher, first, third and in the outfield.
Montanez was 3-for-22 in 14 games at Frontier, recording a double and two RBIs while not committing an error in 74 chances.
“I really wanted an opportunity and Coach Terry Puhl believed in me,” Montanez said.
He plans to study kinesiology while at UHV and hopes to become a personal trainer or physical therapist.
