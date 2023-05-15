HATTIESBURG, Miss. – UHV will face an elimination game in the NAIA National Championship Opening-Round tournament on Tuesday following a 7-0 loss to top-seed and No. 8 William Carey on Monday night at Milton Wheeler Field.
The Jaguars will face the winner of the 10 a.m. elimination game between Union (Ky.) and Texas Wesleyan at 5 p.m.
UHV (27-26) picked up hits from Hayden Leopold, Raul Lopez and El Campo graduate Zach Lee, who had a double, in the loss.
Lopez extended his hitting streak to five games, and Leopold has a hit in 11 of the last 12 games.
Brady Parker took the loss decision after six innings of work in which he struck out eight batters.
William Carey's Andrew Shirah pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts to earn the win.
The Crusaders (45-9) opened the scoring in the second inning with two runs on a pair of singles.
William Carey scored two runs in the fifth, and added single runs in the fourth, sixth and eighth innings.