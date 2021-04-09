Zach Lee had some good days at the plate in high school at El Campo and at Wharton Junior College.
But he never had a day like he did Friday at Riverside Stadium against Jarvis Christian College.
Lee had five hits, including three home runs, to help UHV sweep a Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader.
The Jaguars won the first game 13-0 and claimed a 20-10 win in the second game that ended in the bottom of the eighth inning via the 10-run rule.
“I was just swinging the bat and being aggressive in the zone,” Lee said. “I was trusting in my teammates knowing I didn’t have to do it all. I was just swinging it well. Getting my ‘A’ swing off and doing it the whole time.”
Lee hit a pair of solo home runs in the first game where UHV (6-18, 4-6) hit six homers to tie a school record set in 2008.
Richard Gill Jr. hit a two-run and a three-run home run. Luis Vargas added a two-run shot, and Maxwell Sheldon added a solo blast.
“It was just a big, big team day,” Lee said. “Everybody hit well, and everybody did their part. Even the ones who weren’t hitting well were getting jobs done. That’s how we need to play baseball all the time.”
Ryan Garner pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts and became the second UHV player this season to pitch a complete game.
“It made it way easier,” Garner said of the run support. “It made it a lot more comfortable out there. That was all I was focusing on was staying in the zone. I felt pretty good. I felt like I had all my pitches working pretty good.”
The Jaguars continued hitting in the second game. They had 21 hits, including home runs by Lee and Sheldon.
“You’ve got to put the barrel on it, and these guys were putting the barrel on the ball today,” said UHV coach Terry Puhl. “Not just one. It was right through that lineup. Hitting is contagious, and it snowballs. You can get into something for weeks. Maybe this is great timing.”
The Bulldogs (6-32, 3-11) took a 9-8 lead in the top of the fifth, but UHV countered with two runs in the bottom of the inning, four in the sixth and six in the eighth capped by Shelton’s two-run shot to end the game.
“We got some key two-out hits,” Puhl said. “We got some key pitching too in the first game with Ryan, and the second game with (Levi) Whitlock coming in and doing a good job.”
The series will conclude Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. at Riverside Stadium.
“This is a big series,” Lee said. “I believe we finally pulled together as a team. We finally figured out that no one is going to do it for us. We’ve got to do it ourselves.”
UHV 13-20, Jarvis Christian 0-10
Jarvis 000 000 0 – 0 3 0
UHV 237 001 x – 13 15 1
Jalen Thomas, Dereck Lopez (3), Elias Colmeda (4) and Jose Velasquez. Ryan Garner and Maxwell Sheldon. W: Garner. L: Thomas. Highlights: (UHV) Garner 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 8 SO; Richard Gills Jr. 3-for-4, 3-run HR, solo HR, 2B, 4 RBIs; Zach Lee 2-for-3, 2 solo HRs; Sheldon 2-for-4, solo HR, 2 R; Luis Vargas 2-run HR; Hayden Leopold 3-for-4, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBIs; James Turnbull 2-for-3.
Jarvis 402 120 10 – 10 15 4
UHV 350 024 06 – 20 21 1
Two outs when game ended
Nathan Rodriguez, Kyle Tedesco (5), Jon Reyes (6) and Jose Velasquz, Sean Rodriguez (4). Gustavo Valdes, Andrew Loudermilk (5), Levi Whitlock (5), Turner Greyseels (8) and Austin Aguirre, Maxwell Sheldon (8). W: Whitlock. L: Tedesco. Highlights: (J) Jalen Thomas 2-for-4, 2-run HR, 2B, 4 RBIs; Noah Herring 2-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Van Otero 2-for-4, R, 2 RBI. (UHV) Zach Lee 3-for-4, solo HR, 2 R; Sheldon 2-run HR; Langston White 3-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Aguirre 3-for-3, RBI; Corben Henry 4-for-5, 4 R, 2 RBIs; Garrett Harrison 2-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Luis Vargas 2-for-5, 2B, R, 2 RBIs. Records: Jarvis 6-32, 3-11; UHV 6-18, 4-6.
