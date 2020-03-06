The UHV baseball team snapped an eight-game losing streak on Friday with a 17-2 win over Wiley.
UHV used four big innings to get their damage done, scoring four in the second, four in the fourth, three in the eighth and six in the ninth. The Jaguars 18 hits in the game and wee led by Luis Vargas, who went 3-for-6 with 6 RBIs and a homer along with Caleb Zoda who went 4-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Bailey Kolb earned his first win of the season in the contest and all nine starters for UHV scored at least one run.
The Jaguars now sit at 2-9 overall and 1-3 in Red River Athletic Conference play. They will play a doubleheader against Wiley on Saturday.
