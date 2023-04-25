For the third straight year, UHV wrapped up its Red River Athletic Conference season as champions.

The Jaguars placed first at the conference tournament on Tuesday at the Victoria Country Club after ending with an 883 total.

UHV was led by senior Will Paton, who placed first as an individual after shooting a 208 over the two-day tournament.

“I was happy with the way I played,” Paton said. “I think I’ve done a really good job of just focusing on staying calm, staying level and just playing good golf coming in.”

It was the first win for the Jaguar out of Portsmouth, England.

“It being my senior year, so essentially my last tournament before the national championship, it’s just great to finally get a win,” Paton said. “It’s been a long time coming, so I’m happy that it’s finally come.”

Paton entered Day 2 with a nine-stroke lead after ending the first round with a 66 and second with a 69.

“It’s definitely something that was playing on my mind coming in today,” he said. “Coming out and playing with that big of a lead it’s not always easy to stay calm and composed, so I think I was just focusing on trying to play solid golf.”

UHV’s Jaxon Langford, the winner of last year’s conference tournament, shot a 222 to place third, while senior Jacob Flores placed fifth with a 225 total.

Senior Carson Caylor (11th) and junior Dawson Frye (14th) added two top-15 finishes for the Jaguars.

“We come in here and we expect to, especially on our home course, win conference and now for the third year straight,” said UHV head coach Garrett Adair. “We just wanted to finish strong today.”

The win on Tuesday advances UHV to the NAIA National Championships, which will be held May 16-19 at the Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona.

“We’re excited. We’re hungry to go to nationals again and improve upon our fourth place finish from last year,” Adair said. “We’re a strong team, and we have a bunch of confident guys right now.”

As a team the Jags beat out Our Lady of the Lake University, which placed second with a 906 total, and Texas A&M University-San Antonio, which ended in third place (924).

Texas A&M University-San Antonio’s Jacob Peña placed second in the tournament with a 219 total.

“I feel really good about how I played,” Peña said. “I managed to keep it in the fairway, and chip and putt really well so I’m happy about that.”

The St. Joseph alum, who is familiar with the VCC course, notched the best finish of his college career.

“Sunday, we didn’t get to play a practice round because of bad weather, but I was able to fall back on what I know from playing so many times, so I think that gave me an advantage,” he said.