Columbus, Ga. — Making the NAIA College Softball World Series is UHV's goal every preseason.
There have been years where the Jaguars were nationally ranked or had better overall records, but it was during its COVID-threatened 2021 season that UHV finally broke through.
After entering the Red River Athletic Conference tournament with a losing record, UHV (22-21) has won nine of its last 10 games — eight straight — to win the conference tournament and the Hattiesburg Opening Round to advance to its first college world series in program history.
"The fact that we did it when, truthfully, I think everyone but those in our small bubble had counted us out, it still feels surreal," said UHV head coach Lindsey Ortiz. "I'm just so proud of them, and they deserve it for sticking through it when it was so hard."
The Jaguars had three series canceled during the regular season and had struggled during conference play, entering the conference tournament 13-20 on the year.
But after losing their second game of the tournament to Texas A&M University-Texarkana, the conference regular season champion, something clicked in the Jaguars.
It saw them not only hold off elimination, but win five straight games, including consecutive wins over Texarkana in the conference final to win the tournament and book a trip to the NAIA Opening Round.
"After the loss to Texarkana, it was just like that next day they showed up, and they started playing, and you could feel that the energy, and the confidence was just different," Ortiz said. "They had just made a decision at that point with their backs against the wall that they didn't want to be done."
Even when the Jaguars were struggling during the regular season, Ortiz could see the team was improving with every game played.
UHV was not getting the immediate payoff of wins, but they kept fixing their mistakes and improving, ultimately peaking when the postseason came around.
That confidence continued the momentum, and it climaxed with UHV earning three straight wins, including a 2-1 walk-off victory over Central Baptist College to win the opening round bracket and secure the Jaguars' first spot in the NAIA College World Series.
"We just kind of continued with the same message that they were still on an upward trajectory, and there was no reason to stop at that point," Ortiz said. "If they had come in as a No. 5 seed and won the conference tournament in the way that they did, why not go into the tournament believing they could do the same thing."
Michelle Kristoff and Cameron Cowan have been the leading pitchers all season and have either started or relieved every game during the Jaguars' winning streak.
Kristoff and Cowan have each pitched over 100 innings and have dropped their ERA's to 2.75 and 2.38 respectively.
Ashley Reyna leads the offense with a .404 batting average, 46 hits and 29 RBI. Marisa Mendoza is second on the team, hitting .325 with 37 hits and 25 runs scored.
Brianna Leon, Kaylle Acosta, Lauren Caka have also made key plays with at least 20 hits and 15 RBI each.
"It's just this never-say-die kind of attitude, and it's working for them," Ortiz said.
UHV begins the World Series as a No. 10 seed against No. 7 Mount Mercy at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The winner plays No. 2 Oregon Tech at 3 p.m. Friday. The loser plays the loser of No. 3 Olivet Nazarene vs. No. 6 Madonna at noon Friday in the elimination bracket.
For the Jaguars, their key to preparing is to play the game not the moment, Ortiz said.
"You can't go in and be star struck," Ortiz said. "It's not any different than what we've been doing this whole time. It's still softball. It's still three outs an inning. Coming in as a No. 10 seed, I don't think anything changes. I think if they can keep the same mindset that they've had that there's no reason they can't go in there and be successful."
