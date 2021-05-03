After two wins on Sunday, the UHV Jaguars completed a sweep of Texas A&M San Antonio with a 4-2 win over A&M San Antonio on Monday.
The Jaguars jumped out in front in the first inning as Zoe Miranda doubled home a run. A&M San Antonio got the lead back in the third inning, scoring two runs off UHV starter Michelle Kristoff.
It took until the sixth inning for UHV to answer back, as the Jaguars scored three runs in the inning, first off a single from Claire Blinka, then off a single from Dominquez Crespo, and A&M San Antonio was unable to answer back in the top of the seventh, ending the game.
Michelle Kristoff pitched seven innings, allowing just two runs while striking out five in the win, while Ashley Reyna and Kelsey Tridick had multiple hits for the Jaguars.
