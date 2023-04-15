The UHV Jaguars (19-22, 13-10) dropped both games of their double header against Louisiana Christian (28-10, 20-6) Saturday afternoon at Riverside Stadium.
Game 1 saw both offenses explode early with each team putting up three runs in the second inning and with a Ty Williams home run in the bottom half of the inning answering a bomb hit by Adrian Aguilar earlier in the inning to knot things up.
The offensive outburst continued in the third inning with the Wildcats putting up two runs thanks to a Peyton Lamartiniere home run that sailed over the left field wall. Kaden Fikac answered with a triple in the bottom half of the inning and eventually came around to score on a passed ball, and at 5-4 through three innings it looked like we were in for a slugfest between two of the Red River’s best teams.
When the third inning concluded, so did the scoring. After two rough innings on the mound, Mason Longoria began to lock things down, allowing just two hits in his final four innings of work. On the other side, the Wildcat pitching staff was just as dominant, but the Jaguars had their opportunities. In both the fourth and fifth innings, the Jaguars had the tying run on third base with less than two outs, but two strikeouts stranded the runners in both instances and ultimately shut the door for UHV.
“I thought we played well. I thought we bunted well. We move guys up in back to back innings,” UHV head coach Jonathan Stavinoha said. “ We were down one run. We came up with runners on second and third with one out, and we struck out in both situations and that takes a toll.”
In Game 2, it appeared early that UHV was getting ready to run away with the game. After the senior day festivities between the two games the senior slugger Williams kicked the game off with a bang, mashing a three run home run over the left center field wall to make it 3-0 in the opening frame. Two batters later, a double by Levi Whitlock brought home another run, and the Jaguars appeared to be off and running.
“After that home run, I’m like, 'All right, here we go, we’re locked in,'” Stavinoha said. “I think we got that four run lead and thought we had it in the bag, and we still had eight innings to play.”
After four runs in the first inning, the Jaguars would not muster a single run in the final eight. After falling behind 4-0, the Wildcats responded by scoring in seven of the final eight innings, amassing 14 runs and blowing away the Jaguars to sweep the double header.
“We talked during the game about the energy and effort and where it was, but it was nice and calm and let them know that the loss was very much mental,” Stavinoha said of his talk to the team after the game. “We’ve got to come back tomorrow and come back with a different mindset every inning, every pitch and every single play.”
Louisiana Christian 5, UHV 4
LC 032 000 0– 5 10 0
UHV 031 000 0– 4 7 0
W: Colten Newsome L: Mason Longoria S: Cortlynn Ramirez. Highlights (LC) Chase Gardner 2.1 IP 3 K’s 2 BB’s 1 H 0 R; Haydon Helms 2-for-4 1 R; Peyton Lamartiniere 3-for-3 1 HR, 2 RBI’s; Adrian Aguilar 1-for-3 1 HR. (UHV) Ty Williams 1-for-3 1 HR, 2 RBI’s; Kaden Fikac 2-for-2 1 3B, 2 BB’s, 2 R’s; Haldamel Perez 2-for-3.
Louisiana Christian 14, UHV 4
LC 031 102 232 14 15 0
UHV 400 000 000 4 8 4
W: Beau Hebert L: Julien Garcia. Highlights (LC) Drake Angeron 3-for-5 1 HR, 2 R’s; Peyton Lamartiniere 2-for-5 1 HR, 2 RBI’s, 3 R’s; Jett Aube 2-for-3 3 R’s 1 RBI. (UHV) Ty Williams 1-for-4 1 HR 3 RBI’s, Levi Whitlock 1-for-3 1 2B 1 RBI. Records UHV: 19-22, 13-10; LC: 28-10, 20-6.