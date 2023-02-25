UHV dropped both games of a non-conference doubleheader against No. 23-ranked Loyola (La.) on Friday at Riverside Stadium.
In Game 1, the Jags fell 8-2 in seven innings after Loyola scored three runs in each the fifth and seventh innings.
Raul Lopez and Hayden Leopold each picked up RBIs in the third inning to tie the game at 2-2.
Cade Mitscherling was 2-for-3 in Game 1.
Mason Longoria was the pitcher of record for UHV after five innings of work.
In Game 2, UHV (6-11) lost 3-0 despite a three-hit performance Leopold.
Ty Williams and Haldamel Perez each had hits for the Jags in Game 2.
Julian Garcia was the pitcher of record for the Jags in Game 2 after pitching eight innings and striking out four batters.
The Jags travel to face Prairie View A&M on Tuesday.