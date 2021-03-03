SAN ANTONIO — University of Houston-Victoria's bats came alive in Game 2 of the Jaguars' doubleheader against NCAA Division I opponent University of the Incarnate Word on Tuesday, but it was not enough to overcome the Cardinals.
After being limited to just one hit in an 8-0 six-inning loss in the opening game, the Jaguars suffered a 6-5 walkoff loss to the Cardinals in Game 2.
UHV falls to 3-7 on the season; UIW improves to 2-4.
Freshman Kaylle Acosta had the Jaguars' lone hit in Game 1, a single to right field in the second inning, as UIW scored eight runs on seven hits and four UHV errors.
The offense began to click in the second game as UHV had seven hits and held a 4-1 lead until the Cardinals grabbed the lead with a four-run sixth.
Acosta got the offense started and went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs.
Junior Lauren Caka, a Yoakum grad, went 3-for-4 with an RBI and scored the game tying run in the top of the seventh.
The Cardinals rallied one more time with a run in the bottom of the seventh to sweep the doubleheader.
UHV next plays a doubleheader at Mary Hardin-Baylor at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Belton.
