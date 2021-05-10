Four of the six UHV athletic programs have captured conference championships this season.
The men’s soccer program was the first program to claim a conference title winning the Red River Athletic Conference regular season championship with a perfect 6-0 record. It was the third title for the team.
The men’s and women’s golf programs then claimed their first team titles winning the Association of Independent Institutions Conference golf championships to earn an automatic berth to the NAIA National Championships.
This past weekend, the UHV softball team became the first fifth-seed to capture the RRAC tournament championship with a doubleheader sweep over Texas A&M-Texarkana in the finals. It was the sixth conference title for the Jaguars.
With the victory, the Jaguars softball team earns its eighth berth to the NAIA National Tournament and third straight NAIA Opening Round Tournament berth.
Five of the six programs have earned berths to nationals and this is the first time for three programs to earn national berths in the same year.
Softball has made the most national appearances with eight, followed by baseball with three, while men’s soccer and women’s golf have made two each and men’s golf one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.