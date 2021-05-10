SHREVEPORT, La. — UHV's bid for a Red River Athletic Conference tournament championship came to an end early Monday morning at Pilot Field.
LSU-Shreveport captured a 12-3 win over the Jaguars in an elimination game that began late Sunday night because of the weather.
UHV went 2-2 in the tournament and ended the season with an 11-31 record.
The Pilots (38-13) advanced to Tuesday's championship game, which has been moved to Ruston because of rain.
LSU-Shreveport must defeat Texas A&M-Texarkana twice to claim the title.
The Pilots led 4-1 before breaking the game open with five runs in the top of the fifth.
Luis Vargas, who doubled, and Hayden Leopold each had three hits for the Jaguars, and Corben Henry added two hits, including a triple.
LSUS 031 051 020 — 12 11 2
UHV 001 011 000 — 3 11 3
Nathan Cachu, Ryan Sturgeon (6), Hunter Cunningham (8), Alex Bookman (9) and Josh Wunnenberg. Tyler Henderson, Gustavo Valdes (4), Tyler Price (5), Christian Garcia (6), Andrew Loudermilk (9) and Maxwell Sheldon. W: Cachu. L: Henderson. Highlights: (LSUS) Julian Flores 2-for-4, 3 R, RBI; Kody Kolb 2-for-3, 2B, R, 3 RBIs, SB; Ryan Major 1-for-1, R, 2 RBIs. (UHV) Hayden Leopold 3-for-5, ,R, RBI; Luis Vargas 3-for-5, 2B, SB; Corben Henry 2-for-4, 3B, 2 R. Records: LSUS 38-13; UHV 11-31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.